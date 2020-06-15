Track installation this week forces Martin Luther King Jr. Way closure

Crews are installing track on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 11th St. to S. 9th St. Starting as soon as June 15, they will turn around and install track on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th St. going south. To do the “track turnaround” faster, crews will close Martin Luther King Jr. Way in both directions between S. 11th St. and S. 9th St. This work will last about three to four weeks.

In other areas, crews are installing track on the west side of Stadium Way near I-705, closing the I-705 onramp at Stadium Way. Crews continue installing a sewer line on MLK Jr. Way from S. 7th Street to S. 9th St. On N. 1st St., crews are working on track drains and forming and pouring concrete for the Stadium District station. On Division Ave., crews are installing track, signals and foundations for Link power poles from Yakima Ave. to I St. In addition, the contractor is working on a water line on Pacific Avenue north of S. 7th St.

COVID-19. The health and safety of all workers on Sound Transit’s construction sites are of utmost importance to us. Our contractors have primary responsibility for their wellbeing while working on our projects. Sound Transit is actively working with the contractors and construction management teams on all our projects to assure that public health guidelines are being followed.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on Stadium Way, I-705 onramp, Commerce Street, Pacific Avenue, N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 8th Street, S. 10th Street, S. 15th Street, S. 17th Street, E. 25th Street

When

Week of June 15

Where

I-705 onramp at Stadium Way – onramp closure. To access I-705, follow S. 9th Street.

Stadium Way from Broadway to I-705 — southbound lane closure; use detours. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Tacoma Avenue with turns at S. 4th St. and Division Ave. A southbound lane is open from S. 4th St. to just north of I-705 to provide access to parking garages on Stadium Way.

Commerce Street from 7th St. to I-705 – street closure. To access Commerce St. from I-705, take the City Center exit or follow the detour on Stadium Way north to Tacoma Avenue.

N. 1st Street from Tacoma Avenue to Yakima Avenue – street closure.

Division Avenue from Yakima Avenue to I Street – lane restriction.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 7th Street to S. 9th Street – southbound lane closure.

S. 8th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to S. 11th St. – street closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 10th Street west and east of MLK Jr. Way to the alleys – intersection closure.

S. 15th St. at MLK Jr. Way – lane restriction.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

E. 25th St. from McKinley Ave. to E. J St. – lane restriction.