The Puyallup City Council June 16 Meeting Agenda

The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on June 16 (6:30 P.M.) in the Puyallup City Council Chambers (333 S Meridian). Access the meeting agenda and agenda packet on the City’s website.

Please note: Due to the Governor’s orders related to public gatherings and the Open Public Meetings Act during the COVID-19 pandemic, the council meeting will occur remotely via Zoom and phone access. The meeting can be watched and listened to via live streaming on the city website (Agendas-Minutes-and-Videos page). The phone number to call is: 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 916 2283 2189.

Citizen comments will be accepted via email at info@ci.puyallup.wa.us until 5:30 p.m. During the meeting, the City Clerk will note the name of the submitter and the date it was received which will be made part of the record. These emails will be distributed to City Council.