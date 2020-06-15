Steilacoom native Elizabeth Still named to Marquette University’s spring 2020 Dean’s List

Elizabeth Still of Steilacoom, WA, has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Still is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Law Studies.

To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2020 semester and have no disqualifying graces. The GPA threshold varies by college – for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean’s List.

The undergraduate GPA requirement is 3.5 for the following colleges: the Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing. All other programs have a 3.75 GPA minimum.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws its more than 11,500 students from all 50 states and more than 84 different countries. Marquette is ranked in the top 10 nationally for job placement.

In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world.