Steilacoom Historical School District Receives Waiver to Provide Summer Meals Program

During the school closure period, Steilacoom Historical School District had the pleasure of serving free meals to the children of our communities. This free meal distribution was scheduled to conclude on June 30. However, USDA has issued a waiver allowing local partners the ability to continue serving free meals to all children, regardless of where they live. This waiver has allowed SHSD, in partnership with Sodexo, to implement a Summer Meals Program.

The Summer Meal Program will take place from July 1 to August 13. Grab ’n go meals will include both lunch and breakfast for the following day. All children age birth to 18 are eligible to receive the free meals. Meal distribution will take place from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm each week Monday through Thursday, with two meals being distributed on Thursdays for both Thursday and Friday. Summer meal distribution sites will include Cherrydale Primary School in Steilacoom, and Pioneer Middle School and Chief Leschi Park in DuPont.



Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 serves families in Steilacoom, DuPont, Ketron and Anderson Islands, plus portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.