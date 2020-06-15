Encouraging Youth to Explore the World of Performing Arts With Tacoma Arts Live’s Virtual Youth Summer Camps

TACOMA, WASH. – Tacoma Arts Live is pleased to present Virtual Youth Conservatory Summer Camps, a series of arts education programs adapted for young artists to use remotely. These classes will be held mostly as “on-screen” work via Zoom, with peers and led by professional Teaching Artists, and will include some “off-screen” project-based work as well. Summer camp classes begin on July 6, and registration is open now.

For the health and safety of Tacoma Arts Live’s young artists and families, and in an effort to continue to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, Tacoma Arts Live has created this remote camp series so that students can still safely engage in performing arts.

Courses span a variety of arts-related subjects including theater, dance, music, costume design, storytelling, puppetry, and more. Young learners can choose their own adventure and take charge of their own creativity with class titles “Rap, Rock, and Tik Tok,” “Wonky Wonka Design Challenge,” and “Improv Be Like…”. The camp schedule is as follows:

July 6 – 10

Morning – One Act, Two Weeks (Pt. 1) | Afternoon – Rap, Rock, and Tik Tok

July 13-17

Morning – One Act, Two Weeks (Pt. 2) | Afternoon – Wonky Wonka Design Challenge

July 20-24

Morning – Choreographers Workshop | Afternoon – Improv Be Like…

July 27 – 31

Morning – Rock ‘n’ Roll Playwright | Afternoon – Power Play

August 3 – 7

Morning – Based on a True Story (#1) | Afternoon – Costume Design Mystery Basket

August 10-14

Morning – Based on a True Story (#2) | Afternoon – Shadow Puppet Theater

Tuition for camps range from $160-$255 per class. These virtual classes are prepared for students aged from 10-18 and require no background in performing arts. Scholarships are also available, as Tacoma Arts Live’s arts education programs ensure that no child is ever turned away due to the inability to pay.

Youth Conservatory Summer Camp registration is open now. To register for a class, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free at 1.800.291.7593, or online at TacomaArtsLive.org