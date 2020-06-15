Celebrate the Fourth with the Steilacoom T-shirt

Celebrate the Fourth with a special edition of the Steilacoom Fourth of July T-shirt! Even though the town festivities have been canceled this year, the tradition of a Steilacoom shirt is still available.

Usually the sales of the annual shirt help with the cost of the firework show however sales of the 2020 shirt will benefit the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association and the Steilacoom Food Bank this year.

The Museum has been closed due to the coronavirus and several large fundraisers have had to be canceled; the Food Bank is having a particularly urgent need this year as we know. Please consider ordering to benefit these two worthy causes.

Orders must be in by June 17. To order go to w.w.w.steilacoomhistorical.org, SHMA’s website, and you can click the link to order and pay. Sizes of the all cotton shirts range from S-4X and all shirts are $20. Shirts will be available for pick up at the Museum on July 1,2 and 3 from 10:00-2:00 each day. Some deliveries can be scheduled in the immediate area if requested.