U.P. City Council June 15 meeting agenda

The University Place City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on June 15 (6:30 P.M.). Access the agenda on the City’s website.

The University Place City Council will REMOTELY hold its scheduled meetings to ensure essential city functions continue. However, to ensure compliance with Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 20-25.4 Safe Start – Stay Healthy issued on May 31, 2020 and Proclamation 20-28.4 – Open Public Meetings Act, there will be no in-person attendance by members of the

public.

Members of the public can virtually attend City Council meetings by watching them live on University Place Television, Click! Channel 12 or Comcast Channel 21, by watching digitally on the City’s YouTube channel www.YouTube.com\UniversityPlaceTV or by dialing in to listen audibly-only at +1 509-342-7253 United States, Spokane (Toll), Conference ID: 955 471 385#

Participation in Public Comments and public testimony on Public Hearings will only be accepted via email at this time. Comments should be sent to Emy Genetia, City Clerk at Egenetia@cityofup.com. Comments received up to one hour (i.e., 5:30 p.m.) before the meeting will be provided to the City Council electronically. Comments received after that deadline will

be provided to the City Council after the meeting.

In the event of technical difficulties or the absence of a quorum, all items on this agenda shall be carried over to the agenda

for the July 6, 2020 Regular Meeting.