Overnight lane and ramp closure on southbound I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA – Travelers who use the 84th Street South on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 from Lakewood and Tacoma will need to take an alternate route and plan for extra travel time during the overnight hours of Monday, June 15.

At 9 p.m., Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the on-ramp to southbound I-5 and the right lane of southbound I-5 from 84th Street South to 96th Street South until 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 16 for asphalt repairs.

Travelers are encouraged to watch their speeds and give crews the room they need to work.

Updated construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.