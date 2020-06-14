How is COVID-19 Impacting our Mental Health (part ll)? What is the Asian American Experience?

Join us on June 15 at 5 p.m. for a follow up conversation about the impacts of COVID-19 on mental health, along with how people in the Asian-American community are experiencing the pandemic and racism.

This live community forum is part of the ongoing Straight Talk series examining the impacts of COVID-19, focused on those with the greatest needs.

These discussions hosted by Metropolitan Development Council and Tacoma Urban League are geared toward our communities that are not in the mainstream flow of information. The conversations will continue each Monday throughout the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

To register, visit: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1MchHvn-SCGBvsylCSWsCA

The conversation will be recorded and made available on the MDC website at www.mdc-hope.org for those who cannot attend the live sessions. We hope you will join us!