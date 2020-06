Vet Clinic, Jun ’20

New resources for military veterans…

•Deaths from coronavirus top 1,000 among Veterans Affairs patients

www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2020/05/18/deaths-from-coronavirus-top-1000-among-veterans-affairs-patients/

•VA is ready for coronavirus — and working to protect you

www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/72615/vas-recommendations-help-slow-covid-19-virus/

•Coronavirus threat prompts VA request for doctors, nurses to come out of retirement

www.militarytimes.com/news/2020/03/23/coronavirus-threat-prompts-va-request-for-doctors-nurses-to-come-out-of-retirement/

•Get anytime access to mental health support with mobile apps

www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/74356/get-anytime-access-mental-health-support-mobile-apps/

•Coordinated interdisciplinary pain care for home-bound Veterans

www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/72465/coordinated-interdisciplinary-pain-care-home-bound-veterans/

•VA MISSION Act: Answers to questions about VA’s urgent care benefit

www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/68957/va-mission-act-answers-questions-vas-urgent-care-benefit/

•After years of vigilant service, Veterans must remain vigilant online

www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/70471/years-vigilant-service-veterans-must-remain-vigilant-online/

•Students in five states participate in the End Veteran Homelessness Challenge

www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/72151/students-five-states-participate-end-veteran-homelessness-challenge/

•Regional Veteran Questionnaire on Needs and Services

www.surveymonkey.com/r/9Q3R87P

•…Listings from companies looking for vets

jobboard.militarytimes.com/?utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign