New roadway surface coming to SR 512 this summer

TACOMA – Travelers who use both directions of State Route 512 between Pacific Avenue/SR 7 and Canyon Road will need to plan for extra travel time during the overnight hours this summer.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will begin removing and replacing three miles of worn asphalt on both directions of SR 512 between Tacoma and Puyallup starting Monday, June 15. Crews will also make repairs to bridge joints at the Waller Road overpass.

During the project, crews will close one lane during overnight hours, reducing the highway to one lane in each direction through the work zone.

Single lane closures are allowed during the following times:

Eastbound SR 512: each weeknight from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. the following day.

Westbound SR 512: each weeknight from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. the following day.

Saturday mornings, the lane closures are extended to 8:30 a.m.

Overnight ramp closures will also be in place. For the week of June 15, the following ramp will close:

Portland Avenue on-ramp to eastbound SR 512 will close each night, Tuesday, June 16 through Friday, June 19, from 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. each following day.

During the ramp closure, drivers will use alternate routes. Travelers are encouraged to watch their speeds and give crews the room they need to work.

Updated construction information for this project is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.