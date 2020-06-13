Initial claims for unemployment benefits continue to decrease from the previous week

During the week of May 31 through June 6, there were 29,713 initial regular unemployment claims (down 4.8% from the prior week) and 729,053 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (a decrease of 45,906) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD). ESD believes the continued decrease is due to a variety of reasons including fraud prevention measures and more people going back to work with the reopening of some industry sectors and regions over the past three weeks.
ESD paid out over $545.3 million for 420,772 individual claims.
|Unemployment claim type
|Week ofMay 31-June 6
|Week ofMay 24-30
|Week ofMay 17-23
|Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims
|29,713
|31,224
|48,445
|Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims
|10,569
|12,878
|21,250
|Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims
|9,195
|10,176
|19,111
|Continued/ongoing weekly claims
|680,116
|720,681
|841,576
|Total claims
|729,593
|774,959
|930,382
Since the week ending March 7 when COVID-19 job losses began:
- A total of 2,082,098 initial claims have been filed during the pandemic (1,301,944 regular unemployment insurance, 417,757 PUA and 362,397 PEUC)
- A total of 1,168,129 distinct individuals have filed for unemployment benefits
- ESD has paid out over $5.4 billion in benefits
- 844,077 individuals who have filed an initial claim have been paid
"We continue to see a decline in initial claims, which is expected as the economy starts to reopen," said ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine. "Our priorities from day one of this crisis have been to get benefits out to Washingtonians who need them quickly and expand eligibility so those impacted can get the help they need, and we are continuing to ramp up our staffing to work through the large numbers of applicants and adjudications. We know every day matters for people awaiting their benefits. We are committed to processing those claims as quickly as possible."
