Initial claims for unemployment benefits continue to decrease from the previous week

During the week of May 31 through June 6, there were 29,713 initial regular unemployment claims (down 4.8% from the prior week) and 729,053 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (a decrease of 45,906) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD). ESD believes the continued decrease is due to a variety of reasons including fraud prevention measures and more people going back to work with the reopening of some industry sectors and regions over the past three weeks.

ESD paid out over $545.3 million for 420,772 individual claims.

Unemployment claim type Week ofMay 31-June 6 Week ofMay 24-30 Week ofMay 17-23 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 29,713 31,224 48,445 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 10,569 12,878 21,250 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 9,195 10,176 19,111 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 680,116 720,681 841,576 Total claims 729,593 774,959 930,382

Since the week ending March 7 when COVID-19 job losses began:

A total of 2,082,098 initial claims have been filed during the pandemic (1,301,944 regular unemployment insurance, 417,757 PUA and 362,397 PEUC)

A total of 1,168,129 distinct individuals have filed for unemployment benefits

ESD has paid out over $5.4 billion in benefits

844,077 individuals who have filed an initial claim have been paid

“We continue to see a decline in initial claims, which is expected as the economy starts to reopen,” said ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine. ”Our priorities from day one of this crisis have been to get benefits out to Washingtonians who need them quickly and expand eligibility so those impacted can get the help they need, and we are continuing to ramp up our staffing to work through the large numbers of applicants and adjudications. We know every day matters for people awaiting their benefits. We are committed to processing those claims as quickly as possible.”