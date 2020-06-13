City of Fircrest Anti-Racism Proclamation

At the June 9, 2020 regular City Council Meeting, the City Council unanimously authorized the Mayor’s signature on a proclamation condemning systematic racism and proclaimed the Fircrest City Council’s intention to, “listen, to learn, to be willing to experience discomfort, to collaborate with community partners, and to protect the Constitutional and human rights of every person who lives, works and visits our city.”

See the link below to read the Proclamation in its entirety.

Anti Racism Proclamation

