West Pierce Fire & Rescue Welcomes New Firefighters

West Pierce Fire & Rescue is proud to introduce the newest firefighters who are here to serve the communities of Lakewood, University Place and Steilacoom.

This class didn’t have a typical fire academy experience, as the COVID-19 pandemic made a huge impact on how they learned, trained and graduated. Through all of it, they navigated the unusual academy schedule and received their badges, ready to serve.

West Pierce’s Training Division deserves a lot of credit for being very creative on how to continue the academy once it was safe to do so. They organized and coordinated all of the necessary components of the academy while instilling necessary precautions due to the pandemic. Most importantly, they made it possible for these recruits to graduate just a few weeks late, as opposed to months.

Congratulations to all!

