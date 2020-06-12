Tacoma-Pierce County Homeowners to Receive New, Free Listing of Guaranteed Home Contractors

Submitted by Best Pick Reports.

After spending the past few months at home, many homeowners may be thinking about home improvement projects they are ready to get started on – whether that’s adding a home office, updating family spaces, adding a fresh coat of paint, or washing windows.

With a strong focus in the area on supporting local businesses as we come out of the pandemic and resulting economic downturn, finding a trusted vendor in home services and improvement can be tricky.

However, residents will soon have a tool in their hands that not only recommends contractors, it guarantees their service with a warranty up to $2,500. Best Pick Reports will arrive in Tacoma-Pierce County mailboxes starting June 11.

Unlike other similar listings, Best Pick Reports is the only annual referral guide – updated every year for more than 20 years – that stands behind the work of its vendors with the Best Pick Guarantee, which reimburses homeowners up to $2,500 if the work performed is not satisfactory.

Many of the vendors have confirmed their commitment to taking safety precautions and following protocols to keep employees and customers safe in the current COVID-19 situation.

This is the first year the guide is available in the local area. Best Pick Reports publishes guides in nine of the top metro markets across the U.S.

Remodeling in the U.S. is currently a $424 billion industry, with some significant trends driving it forward:

Aging in place: Nearly 50 million U.S. households will be age 65 and older by 2035, and they are increasingly modifying and staying in their homes.

Mature inventory: 80 percent of the nation’s homes are now at least 20 years old as new construction is still at a historic low.

Younger homeowner growth: The number of younger homeowners has rebounded since hitting a low in 2015, and they are starting to spend more on home improvement.

Best Pick Reports includes recommended contractors in a number of different specialties including electrical work, plumbing, heating/air conditioning and painting.

Each vendor listed in the guide has been thoroughly reviewed via an unparalleled, independent certification process. Inclusion in the report is by invitation alone, and that invitation is extended only if a company has met strict qualifying criteria. Companies are not able to buy space in the guide or a pay for good rating – they are individually evaluated based on thousands of Seattle-area customer interviews, must achieve an “A” rating to be invited to participate in the guide and must have all licenses and insurance verified and up-to-date.

Homeowners in Tacoma-Pierce County will receive their Best Pick Reports guide via U.S. mail beginning June 11, or they can request a guide directly at www.bestpickreports.com/#requestaguide. For more information about Best Pick Reports, please visit www.bestpickreports.com.