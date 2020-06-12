Steilacoom Town Administrator June 12 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – June 16, 2020, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – July 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – July 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – June 24, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and

Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

Farmers’ Market:

The Town of Steilacoom’s 2020 Farmers’ Market commences Wednesday, June 17th and will continue every Wednesday through August. The Market runs from 3 PM to 7 PM and given the new distancing requirements, Lafayette Street between Wilkes Street and Main Street and Wilkes Street between Lafayette Street and Commercial Street will be closed from noon through 8 PM.

Hazard Mitigation Plan:

The Town of Steilacoom’s Region 5 All Hazard Mitigation Plan is now available on the Town’s official website at: townofsteilacoom.org/151/Administration

Cherrydale Play Equipment:

New musical play equipment was recently installed at Cherrydale School. Among other funders, the Town provided $5,000 to the effort. A video displaying the equipment may be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=YEPnUzm-VEQ

Business, Rental, and Utility Assistance Programs:

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress. The CARES Act provides fast and direst economic assistance for American workers, families, and small businesses, and preserves jobs. The Town received funding through the State of Washington and the Mayor and Town

Council authorized funds to be used for the following programs:

1. Town of Steilacoom Business Assistance Program. Business Assistance Application

2. Town of Steilacoom Utility Assistance Program. Utility Assistance Application

3. Town of Steilacoom Rental Assistance Program. Rental Assistance Application

To apply, residents should download the appropriate application form from the Town’s official website, fill it out, and submit it to:

Town of Steilacoom

Attn: Paul Loveless

1030 Roe Street

Steilacoom, Washington 98388

These programs are subject to funding limitations and submitting and application does not guarantee funds will be awarded.

Community Services:

Summer Camp:

The Town is currently registering for Summer Camp which starts Monday, June 15th. Additional information available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076.

Public Safety:

Public Safety responded to the following significant events over the past week:

135 total incidents

35 traffic stops

11 medical aid responses

46 suspicious circumstance/security checks

3 reports of fraud

4 responses for a person in crisis

1 report of a recovered stolen vehicle

During the closure of the Public Safety building, we’ve received an increase in items left within our mailbox, to include prescription medications. We request citizens to refrain from placing any items within our mailbox and remind everyone that our medication disposal program can still be conducted via telephone contact at (253) 581-0110.

Reports of identity theft via unauthorized unemployment/employment assistance benefits continue to increase. Please visit tinyurl.com/ybsnfrae to report becoming a victim and for assistance with identity theft protection.

Public Safety is aware of increased levels of civil unrest throughout the county, and we are monitoring the progression of events along with our emergency management partners. Peaceful demonstrations are a fundamental right in our community, however senseless violence and destruction are not. Public Safety is grateful to our residents for their ongoing patience and support through these evolving circumstances.

Public Safety continues to monitor demonstration activity throughout the region, along with our law enforcement partners. There have been multiple events around our area over the past week, none of which have resulted in reports of violence or property destruction.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew removed a dead tree on the Jackson Street trail between 2nd and 1st Street; sprayed noxious weeds at various locations throughout Town; swept streets and maintained rights-of-way; reviewed conceptual plans of the round-a-bout project; provided flagging for Hunter Tree Services to remove trees at the corner of Sequalish Street and Union Avenue; and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew extended a 4” conduit in the 1700 block of Starling Street for two new homes; responded to an unplanned power outage on Oak Street caused by faulty primary wire; assisted the Water/Sewer crew; met with a contractor for sidewalk restoration work throughout Town; met with Tacoma Power officials and BKI, Inc (our electrical consultants) at the substation to review options for a potential interconnection with Tacoma Power to facilitate substation maintenance while avoiding planned power outages; installed banners along Rainier Street honoring the graduating class of 2020; installed Farmers’ Market banners; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Electric crew with the unplanned outage on Oak Street; jetted sewer lines in the vicinity of the School District Professional Development Center; extended the fence at the Martin Street lift station to discourage trespassers; assisted with flagging services for tree removal at the corner of Sequalish Street and Union Avenue; continued meter, valve, and hydrant maintenance throughout Town; and performed other routine maintenance.

The annual Consumer Confidence Report was completed and posted to the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed buildings and grounds maintenance activities including mowing; continued maintaining the hanging the baskets; opened Sunnyside Beach Park and Saltar’s Point Park; cleaned and/or removed graffiti at both Sunnyside Beach Park and Saltar’s Point Park; and continued energizing/adjusting sprinkler systems at various parks.