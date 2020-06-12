Rocky Railyway Day Camp – Online

Submitted by UPPC Children’s Ministry.

Everything has changed about life and daily activities the past few months, and many people are looking for routine and tradition. One summer tradition is Day Camp and VBS camps. University Place Presbyterian Church has a strong tradition of creating a week of fun for over 300 kids every year! Just like you, we are figuring out how to adapt and make life work amid COVID-19. This summer, kids ages PreK-Grade 4 can gather for an awesome online day camp! At Rocky Railway, kids will explore Jesus’ power and how we can trust Jesus to pull us through when life feels tough.

Rocky Railway will be an Online Experience. You’ll be given everything you need to have fun at home:

Access to videos of morning worship, KidVid (stories of real kids who trust Jesus’ power through life’s ups and downs), and a Bible Adventure

Craft kits with supplies and instructions

Bible Buddies (character play pieces that remind children of each day’s Bible point and Bible verse)

Fun surprises throughout the week!

You can choose to do Rocky Railway together as a family or you can sign your children up to interact with other kids about the daily lessons through facilitated Zoom meetings.

Here’s a sample daily schedule:

Watch the day’s lesson video (30-40 min)

Zoom discussion (40 min)

Watch the day’s skit video (15 min)

Make the craft (10-20 min)

Children younger than 5 years old are welcome to register to participate along with their families. However, Zoom groups are only open to children 5 years and up. You can select your preferred zoom chat time when registering.

Cost is $15 to cover the cost of supplies. We know that the COVID pandemic has put a financial strain on a lot of families so scholarships are available for those who need them.

Do you know of kids who would have fun at Rocky Railway? Because it’s online, kids can attend from anywhere! Be sure to sign up by June 27! Learn more and register at www.UPPC.org/daycamp.