Regence extends no-cost COVID-19 treatment for members through Dec. 2020

To support people and communities facing unprecedented challenges, Regence health plans announced today an extension of coverage for coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment without any out-of-pocket costs for fully insured members through December 31, 2020. This extends the previously announced coverage period through June 30, 2020.

In addition, Regence will continue paying providers for virtual care services at the same rate as in-person visits through September 2020 to help ease member access and support providers experiencing financial challenges. Diagnostic testing also remains covered at no cost to members. Regence has provided these benefits for members and providers since March 1.

“In these historic times, we are taking action to ensure our members aren’t deterred from receiving critical care for COVID-19,” said Jared Short, President of Regence. “We will continue to work closely with our employers, providers and community partners to enable safe and effective care and help aid our region’s economic recovery.”

Regence is supporting its members, business partners and local communities through the following actions:

Expanded access through virtual care

Members can reach their providers – including primary care and behavioral health — through telephone, video, text and other options to help them get the care they need for routine preventive services and COVID-19-related concerns. Proactive outreach to high-risk members

Since late January, Regence has been proactively contacting high-risk members in its care management program to ensure they have the care they need. Helping doctors, specialists and other providers care for patients

In addition to increasing member access to virtual visits to help alleviate pressure on in-person providers, Regence is expediting provider payments of claims, supporting discharge needs to accommodate care for critical patients, expediting credentialing to help meet emerging demands, and more as detailed here. Standing beside our employers

Regence is listening to and collaborating with our customers facing unprecedented challenges on solutions such as grace periods and leave of absence to achieve continuation of employee coverage. Regence is also working with our customers to help them understand the full array of federal and state financial resources that are available. Supporting community partners on the front lines

Regence, together with its employees and corporate foundation, has committed nearly $10 million in philanthropic investments to care for people affected by COVID-19, including patients, families, unpaid caregivers and the health care workforce on the front lines of this public health crisis.

Regence’s website, regence.com/go/covid-19, is being regularly updated with the latest information, including how to prevent the spread of disease and a new page of self-care resources for members. Regence has been highly engaged with provider partners and local, state and federal public health officials to offer help and resources in responding to community needs and ensure out-of-pocket costs are not a barrier to people seeking testing for, and treatment of, COVID-19.