Pierce Transit reinstating fares June 14

For those experiencing financial hardship who are essential workers or need to take an essential trip, Pierce Transit works with many social service organizations around the area to provide reduced-price tickets that they make available for free to clients. The agency is also providing a number of free tickets to those organizations, funded by a grant. Pierce Transit is committed to ensuring that essential workers and those who need to make an essential trip, and cannot afford a bus pass, will be able to reach their destination.

Customers have several options for purchasing fares and getting route information:

The Bus Shop at Tacoma Dome Station is open weekdays with limited hours, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Only two customers may be in the lobby area at a time for social distancing, and facial coverings are highly recommended.

Customers can reach Pierce Transit Customer Services by phone at 253.581.8000, Option 1, 1, weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Customers may purchase Pierce Transit tickets and passes through the Hopthru app.

ORCA customers can call 888.889.6368, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to get assistance.

ORCA retail outlets are open; visit PierceTransit.org/orca-outlets for Pierce Co. locations, hours, forms of payment.

ORCA Ticket Vending Machines are available; visit www.orcacard.com for locations.

Bus locator assistance: Text 253.533.7084, enter bus stop number found on pole Use a bus locator app, such as Transit or One Bus Away

