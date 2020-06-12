Pierce County Parks offers more ways to play in Phase 2

With Pierce County’s move into Phase 2 of the Governor’s Safe Start reopening program, Pierce County Parks will begin permitting small group fitness, sport and outdoor recreational opportunities. Authorized activities must adhere to limitations in the Governor’s guidance and require the submission of a “return to play” health and safety plan.

Allowable recreational opportunities could include individualized recreation and fitness activities, family-based recreation, scheduled small group activities with intermittent starting times, virtual classes and the Little Wheels Racing program. The website will be updated regularly with new offerings and opportunities.

In addition, some park amenities will reopen for permitted use including Spire Rock and select sport playfields within our parks system for youth practices. As a reminder, in accordance with Pierce County code, a permit is required to reserve rentable spaces for group use. Please contact Pierce County Parks at 253-798-4177 or pcparks@piercecountywa.gov to submit a recreation service proposal or to request a permit for group use at one of our park fields. Permits will only be authorized for activities and plans that align with Phase 2.

Sporting leagues, events, and other large organized group activities are still prohibited. Picnic shelters and athletic complexes remain closed.

Pierce County is asking that everyone continue working together and remember to Limit Travel, Limit Stays, Limit Contact. Pierce County Parks will continue to follow safety protocols and update recreational opportunities in accordance with Gov. Inslee’s Safe Start reopening recommendations.

For more information visit www.piercecountywa.gov/parks.