Pierce County Library System launches virtual library with online events and classes

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – While the Pierce County Library System’s buildings remain closed to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic 2019 (COVID-19), the Library opened a virtual library with online classes and events.

“Challenging times bring out the creativity in people, and here at the Library we’re reimagining how we deliver our services while we can’t welcome you into our buildings,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “People need the Library’s free, valued services now more than ever, so we’re bringing our story times, book recommendations, classes and events online for you.”

Using platforms such as Facebook Groups, Zoom and Microsoft Teams, the virtual library will feature story times for young learners and their parents, STEAM – Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math – events for school-age children, and book discussions and other events for adults. It will also engage teens on the Pierce County Library Teens Instagram page. The virtual library furthers the Library’s commitment to support learning, enjoyment and community. Some events will give people opportunities to interact in live programs, while others will be recorded and available to watch anytime on the Library’s YouTube channel.

Upcoming virtual events:

Virtual Story Time

Enjoy stories, art activities, rhymes, singing and finger plays on Facebook. For families with young children.

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 10-10:30 a.m.

Fantastic Tales on Facebook Live

Calling all elementary age kids! Join Miss Brandi for a lunchtime read aloud on Facebook.

Monday-Friday, 12:30-1:15 p.m.

Creative Creations and Games

Create masterpieces, do science projects, and play games on Zoom. Ages 5-10. Registration required at piercecountylibrary.org/calendar.

Tuesday, June 16, 23, 30 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Together Tea Time

Enjoy themed tea parties and activities on Zoom. Fun for the whole family! Registration required at piercecountylibrary.org/calendar.

Thursday, June 18, 25, July 2 2:30-3:30 p.m.

The Library also recently launched online videos created by staff working remotely, to bring services to computers, phones and mobile devices. The videos for all ages include engaging story times and songs, hands-on science experiments, cooking lessons and more. New videos in English and Spanish continue to be added to the Library’s YouTube channel.

The new virtual library is in addition to the library’s digital offerings of e-books, audiobooks and magazines online and online e-sources. People can get and start using a library card today with access to all online library services.

As the pandemic is a constantly evolving situation, Pierce County Library has continued to adjust and respond quickly. At this time, it is not setting a time period for this temporary closure, or a date when the libraries will reopen. Watch for further updates while the libraries are closed at www.piercecountylibrary.org.