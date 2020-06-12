The Suburban Times

Local Whitworth University Students Qualify for Provost’s Honor Roll

The following undergraduate students have achieved Provost’s Honor Roll status for the Spring 2020 semester at Whitworth University. To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.

Dupont, WA

  •  Michael Martin

Fircrest, WA

  •  Rachel Lewis

Lakewood, WA

  •  Ashley Suhre

University Place, WA

  •  Kelsey Arkills

Located in Spokane, Wash., Whitworth is a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian church. The university, which has an enrollment of more than 3,000 students, offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

