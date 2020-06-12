Commissioner LeVine’s statement on state audit of unemployment system

Employment Security Department (ESD) Commissioner, Suzi LeVine, released this statement today regarding the Washington State Auditor’s Office announcement of an upcoming audit of the Unemployment Insurance system:

“We welcome this opportunity – both in the spirit of continuous improvement and, most importantly, in our primary charge to provide ever better service to the people of Washington. We believe that the key learnings from this audit will help not just ESD, but all of state government. Our goal in this unprecedented crisis has been and continues to be getting benefits out to eligible Washingtonians as quickly as possible. We look forward to working with Auditor McCarthy and her team to accelerate the work that will meet that goal.”