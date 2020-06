Submitted by KM Hills.

On Sept. 27, 2019 I submitted the following a story to the Suburban Times about a downed light pole. City of Lakewood staff responded on Sept 30, 2019.

Well, I like to give credit where credit is due. In late May or early June 2020, 15 months after the light pole was knocked over and 8 months after the City responded in The Suburban Times, the City finally replaced the pole.