Watch CPSD’s virtual retirement reception

Clover Park School District honored its 43 retirees with a virtual retirement reception. Each retiree was featured on screen and their supervisor read a short bio about their time in the district.

The virtual retirement reception can be viewed on the district’s YouTube channel.

This year’s retirees ranged from five to 44 years working in the district and combined to equal nearly an entire millennium (980 years) worth of service.

Congratulations to each of our amazing retirees and thank you for your many years of service to students and the Clover Park community.

Our 2020 retirees are:



Daniel Benavides, Early Learning Program

Wilhelmina Benavides, Early Learning Program

Sandra Bonvouloir, Hillside Elementary School

Mary Carlisle, Hudtloff Middle School

Mary Church, Lochburn Middle School

Leslie Deal, Publications

Dave Dyess, Maintenance & Operations

Diane Feil, Human Resources

Janice Fry, Early Learning Program

Theadora Gray, Lakes High School

Kyong Green, Mann Middle School

Lesta Herr, Woodbrook Middle School

Mamie Jackson, Mann Middle School

Estella Jameson, Evergreen Elementary School

Richard Johnson, Mann Middle School

Rebecca Jones, Early Learning Program

Ann Kim, Business Services

Karen Knudson, Lakes High School

Heather Larsen, Hudtloff Middle School

Kerry Lawson, Lakes High School

Darlene Levy, Mann Middle School

Mark Lundy, Lakes High School

Brian McCormick, Carter Lake Elementary School

Susan McPike, Hillside Elementary School

Synette Melluzzo, Park Lodge Elementary School

Patricia Mindas, Tyee Park Elementary School

Elizabeth Mutchko, Clover Park High School

Scott Nordi, Lakes High School

Patricia Otero, Park Lodge Elementary School

Jorge Pena Nunez, Transportation

Patricia Phillipp, Custer Elementary School

Shawn Poeltl, Evergreen Elementary School

Gary Roberts, Clover Park High School

David Russell, Clover Park High School

Linda Schaefer, Lakes High School

Holly Shaffer, Student Services

Carolyn Sheridan, Firwood Secondary

Carol Snyder, Harrison Prep

Terrance Taylor, Transportation

David Thureson, Woodbrook Middle School

Josephine Turner, Clover Park High School

Sandra Tweedy, Career & College Readiness

Gabriele Williamson, Idlewild Elementary School