Watch CPSD’s virtual retirement reception

Clover Park School District honored its 43 retirees with a virtual retirement reception. Each retiree was featured on screen and their supervisor read a short bio about their time in the district.
The virtual retirement reception can be viewed on the district’s YouTube channel.
This year’s retirees ranged from five to 44 years working in the district and combined to equal nearly an entire millennium (980 years) worth of service.
Congratulations to each of our amazing retirees and thank you for your many years of service to students and the Clover Park community.
- Our 2020 retirees are:
- Daniel Benavides, Early Learning Program
- Wilhelmina Benavides, Early Learning Program
- Sandra Bonvouloir, Hillside Elementary School
- Mary Carlisle, Hudtloff Middle School
- Mary Church, Lochburn Middle School
- Leslie Deal, Publications
- Dave Dyess, Maintenance & Operations
- Diane Feil, Human Resources
- Janice Fry, Early Learning Program
- Theadora Gray, Lakes High School
- Kyong Green, Mann Middle School
- Lesta Herr, Woodbrook Middle School
- Mamie Jackson, Mann Middle School
- Estella Jameson, Evergreen Elementary School
- Richard Johnson, Mann Middle School
- Rebecca Jones, Early Learning Program
- Ann Kim, Business Services
- Karen Knudson, Lakes High School
- Heather Larsen, Hudtloff Middle School
- Kerry Lawson, Lakes High School
- Darlene Levy, Mann Middle School
- Mark Lundy, Lakes High School
- Brian McCormick, Carter Lake Elementary School
- Susan McPike, Hillside Elementary School
- Synette Melluzzo, Park Lodge Elementary School
- Patricia Mindas, Tyee Park Elementary School
- Elizabeth Mutchko, Clover Park High School
- Scott Nordi, Lakes High School
- Patricia Otero, Park Lodge Elementary School
- Jorge Pena Nunez, Transportation
- Patricia Phillipp, Custer Elementary School
- Shawn Poeltl, Evergreen Elementary School
- Gary Roberts, Clover Park High School
- David Russell, Clover Park High School
- Linda Schaefer, Lakes High School
- Holly Shaffer, Student Services
- Carolyn Sheridan, Firwood Secondary
- Carol Snyder, Harrison Prep
- Terrance Taylor, Transportation
- David Thureson, Woodbrook Middle School
- Josephine Turner, Clover Park High School
- Sandra Tweedy, Career & College Readiness
- Gabriele Williamson, Idlewild Elementary School
