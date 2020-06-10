Sound Credit Union Announces Their 2020 Scholarship Recipients

Sound Credit Union (Sound) is proud to announce their scholarship recipients for 2020.

Sound awarded $20,000 in scholarships this year. In addition to recognizing graduating high school seniors, Sound expanded their scholarship program to include adults with the “Continuing Your Education” scholarship. The purpose of Sounds scholarship program is to help ease the financial burden for college and university students.

Below are this year’s 14 Sound members receiving a scholarship reward and the college/university they will be attending in the fall:

Adeline Rang, Oregon State University

Cecily Houser, Cedar Park Christian High School

Colten Ellson, Central Washington University

Darla Doell, California Polytechnic State University

Emily Gonzales Taylor, The London School of Economics and Political Science

Emily Muske, Gig Harbor University of Washington

Hannah DeHut, Graham, WA Northwest University

Joel Thomas Antush, Pierce College

Kaelyn Reinmuth, Seattle Pacific University

Marie Kerns, Western Washington University

Rachel Ulmer, Central Washington University

Ryan Marinelli, Western Washington University

Tavaria Cunningham-Joseph, University of Washington Tacoma

True Carter, Arizona State University

“Thank you doesn’t say enough and the scholarship award will be very beneficial in decreasing my cost of college tuition and expenses,” said Hannah DeHut. “This award will allow me to focus on my academics and serving the community!

Sound recognizes the challenges of student debt as one of the biggest financial hurdles facing those pursuing higher education. In 2019, Sound awarded $17,000 in college scholarships to local high school seniors attending college.

“The cost of higher education can be overwhelming,” said Jennifer Reed, Vice President of Public Relations at Sound. “Our scholarship program is one example of how Sound can help students in our community. Our hope is that these students can focus on their studies and worry less about college expenses.”

Sound will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2021/2022 academic year next winter. All applicants must be Sound members with an average grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Both scholarship applications include a short essay and require a copy of the applicant’s most current transcript. Previous recipients of the “Sound High School Senior Scholarship” are eligible for the “Continuing Your Education Scholarship”.