Puyallup’s Salary Review Commission Meeting Canceled

Notice is hereby given that, as a result of Governor Inslee’s orders pertaining to public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the June 11, 2020, meeting of the City Council Salary Review Commission has been cancelled.

The meeting will be rescheduled once the current restrictions to public gatherings are lifted and Puyallup City Hall is able to open to the public. All meetings start at 6:30 p.m., and are held in the Council Chambers located on the 5th Floor of City Hall, 333 South Meridian, Puyallup.

Please contact City Clerk Mary Winter at 253-841-5480, with any questions or concerns you may have regarding this cancellation.