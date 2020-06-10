DSHS proposes complete reconstruction of Western State Hospital

The Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) has submitted project applications for a new Master Facilities Plan and SEPA Environmental Checklist with the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department. The following is a description of the applications and the process for review.

APPLICATION NUMBER AND NAME: LU-20-00027 Western State Hospital Master Facilities Plan; LU-20-00030 Western State Hospital SEPA

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The State Department of Social and Health Services has proposed a complete reconstruction of Western State Hospital and its campus. The proposed master plan update proposes an expansion of the hospital capacity including:

A new 350-bed forensic hospital on the property. This will require the demolition of several existing buildings on site. A new 18-bed residential cottage at the Child Study and Treatment Center. A new community residential treatment facility (RTF) of 48 beds, contingent on completion of a parallel study to site community facilities throughout the region.

Long term, the state’s goal is to transition the hospital to serve primarily forensic patients (those who have been processed through the criminal justice system) and fewer civil commitment patients, which make up the majority of the approximately 850 patients on site today.

To support the new buildings, infrastructure and circulation improvements are also included in the proposal.

PROJECT LOCATION: 9601 Steilacoom Blvd SW (APN#0220283026; -027; 0220321007; 0220321022)

ZONING: Public Institutional (PI)

PERMIT APPLICATION DATE: February 14, 2020

DATE APPLICATION DEEMED COMPLETE: May 26, 2020

OTHER PERMITS/PLANS WHICH MAY BE REQUIRED: Design Review, Building Permits, Plumbing/ Mechanical Permits, Electrical Permits by L & I, Site Development Permits, Right-of-Way Permit, Tree Removal Permit, Water Main Extension, Sanitary Sewer Extension.

SUBMITTAL DOCUMENTS: SEPA Application, SEPA Checklist, Master Facilities Plan Application, Master Plan Report, Natural Resource Reconnaissance, Policy Brief, Property Survey, Stakeholder Outreach, Storm water Credit study, Transportation Impact Analysis, Aerial Map, Assessor Map, Civil 16 Bed Study, Civil 48 bed Study, Title Report, Additional Siting Criteria for Mental Health Facilities

ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW: The City of Lakewood has been designated as lead agency for this proposal. At this time, the City is requesting a “pre-threshold consultation” prior to issuing a threshold determination on the submitted documents.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD : June 10, 2020- July 10, 2020

All persons may provide written comments about the proposal to the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. 98499, online at wshmasterplan.org or by email to cbrunell@cityoflakewood.us. Comments must be received by 5 P.M. on July 10, 2020 .Any person wishing to become a party of record should include the request with their comments.

Tentative Public Hearing Date: TBD

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Applicant: Bob Hubenthal, DSHS (all questions regarding the application should be forwarded to City staff below)

City: Courtney Brunell, Planning Manager,6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Contact: (253) 983-7839 or cbrunell@cityoflakewood.us