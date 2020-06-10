American Way – A Play Online coming to TMP

TACOMA MUSICAL PLAYHOUSE presents the American Way a virtual theatrical experience written by Jeremy Gable. American Way is the first full-length production to come from Tacoma Musical Playhouse.

The American Way will stream Friday, June 12, at 7:30 PM. All proceeds will go to Tacoma Musical Playhouse. The author Jeremy Gable is planning for a Q & A after the show.

Gable’s distinctive voice offers great promise… His lacerating piece evokes a tragicomic

Kubrick-esque brilliance.” – BACKSTAGE WEST

“Wickedly funny stuff.” – L.A. TIMES

“A superhero parody with a lot more brewing beneath the surface.” – L.A. WEEKLY

SYNOPSIS

Faced with disappointing comic book sales, benefit packages and retirement, four superheroes take a break in their secret cafe to reminisce about the good old days. But when an unexpected tragedy hits the town, they are forced to deal with being powerless for the first time in their lives.

American Way

June 12, 2020

Friday, 7:30 PM

The Cast

CARL OLSON (Crescent Wonder)

Carl is a retired teacher from South Kitsap High School in Port Orchard. His last full-time assignment included teaching Stagecraft, Beginning Acting, and serving as the Win Granlund Performing Arts Center’s technical director and directing thirteen productions during his tenure. Carl has been active in area community theater since 1985, both as an actor and director…many wonderful shows and memories. Carl is excited to be once again working with his former student, Erik Furuheim.



RAFE WADLEIGH (Fire Bang)

Rafe is a teacher and musician from Tacoma, Washington. When he is not directing choirs or playing rock and roll, he can be found on stage mugging for a laugh (and a few tears) in local musicals. Rafe is a father to two teens, Ava and Dean, and his wife Dawn is a midwife. He is thrilled to be a part of this unique production surrounded by talented artists.

ARIEL VAN DYKE (Mandible Maiden_

Ariel is a native Washingtonian, having taken classes at Pacific Lutheran University and been a Tacoma School of the Arts graduate. She is inspired not only by music but visual and digital art in her spare time. She can be seen at the Tacoma Musical Playhouse every so often, and dedicated each performance to her husband, son, and daughter.

BENJAMIN USHER (Pungent Huboldt)

Benjamin grew up in Kitsap county. He headed east to graduate from Central Washington University with a BFA in Musical Theatre, apart from pursuing a career in performing, he also enjoys building sets and solving problems in creating magic off-stage.

TMP’s Creative Team

ERIK FURUHEIM (Producer, Director & Sound Design)

Erik resides in Newport, Oregon, with his beautiful and talented 10-year daughter. In the past two years, he has been in numerous productions all over the US, portraying “The Big Bopper” in Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story. In his daily life, he is a Network Security Engineer for Checkpoint Software and loves the job and flexibility it gives him to perform anywhere in the world and spend quality time with his kiddo. Erik was last seen on TMP’s stage in TheFull Monty, and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (Big Bopper). He hopes you enjoy the presentation and hopes that everyone is safe and sane.

JUSTIN GLEESON (Audio/Video Technical)

No bio available

When: June 12, 2020

Show Time

Friday, at 7:30 PM

Purchase Link to Show

Donation – Pay What You Can ($5.00 minimum) – All proceeds go to Tacoma Musical Playhouse

Order the link Online: www.tmp.org | Season + Tickets (Tab) | Virtual Events

Where

Virtual Event

Run Time

Approximate running time is 1 hour 30-minutes

Content Advisory

PG13

Box Office:

253-565-6867 or boxoffice@tmp.org

Meet the Author

A Q & A after the performance with author Jeremy Gable