Watch CPSD virtual graduation ceremonies online June 10 and 11

Join the celebration of the Clover Park School District Class of 2020 with virtual graduation ceremonies June 10 and 11.

Each virtual ceremony will be pre-recorded and include footage of each graduate receiving their diploma, graduation speeches and annual traditions like the turning of the tassel.



Virtual graduation ceremonies will be available for viewing on the district YouTube channel on the following dates/times:

Clover Park and Lakes high schools: June 10 at 5 p.m.

Harrison Preparatory School and Open Doors: June 11 at 5 p.m.

Ceremonies will be available for viewing at any time after they have been posted. Congratulations to each member of the class of 2020! Your future awaits.