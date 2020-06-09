Reopening business under Phase 2

The Tacoma Pierce County Chamber and the Economic Development Board of Tacoma-Pierce County have shared out the following resources for business to assist in re-opening and recovery.
Re-Opening Tool-Kits, and Recovery Resources
- www.backtoworktoolkit.com – A toolkit for reopening the office and getting back to work. Joint project led by Madrona alongside Seattle Venture Community, leading Tech, Retail, and Aerospace Companies in the region and lead the Seattle Metro and Bellevue Chambers of Commerce.
- Creating a Return to Work Action Plan – provide by Parker, Smith & Feek, thoughtful guidance (that follows CDC guidelines) and template for a company to use in creating their own back to work plan.
- www.ReboundAndRecovery.org – Association of Washington Businesses (AWB) site dedicated to information and resources in regards to business reopening and recovery.
- Reopening Business Digital Resource Center – US Chamber of Commerce portal for detailed information for businesses broken down by state, sector, and businesses in addition to tools and other resources.
Find additional information from the Governor's Office here.
