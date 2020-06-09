Puyallup Fire Pension Board Meeting Cancelled

Notice is hereby given that, as a result of Governor Inslee’s orders related to public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fire Pension Board meeting for Thursday, June 11, 2020, has been cancelled.

Once the current restrictions to public gatherings are lifted and the Puyallup City Hall is able to open to the public, the meeting will be rescheduled.

Please contact City Clerk Mary Winter at 253-841-5480, with any questions or concerns you may have regarding this cancellation.