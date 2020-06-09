Overnight lane and ramp closure on westbound SR 512 in Puyallup

PUYALLUP – Travelers who use westbound State Route 512 at East Pioneer Avenue will need to plan for extra travel time during the overnight hours of Wednesday, June 10.

At 9 p.m., Washington State Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews will close one lane of the highway and the exit to East Pioneer Avenue until 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 11 for bridge joint repair work.

During the ramp closure, drivers will detour to South Meridian Street and back to eastbound SR 512.

Travelers are encouraged to watch their speeds and give crews the room they need to work.

Updated construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com.