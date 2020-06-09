National Night Out Moved to Oct. 6

Upon the recommendation of the National Organization of Town Watch (the official National Night Out organization), the City of University Place is joining other communities across America and moving its planned National Night Out activities to Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Organizers hope that delaying the event by two months will provide enough time to plan for activities as we enter the recovery phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. “This date, like so many aspects of our lives today, is fluid,” said Jennifer Hales, public safety administrator for the City of University Place. “Many of our National Night Out parties include very large neighborhoods with 50-plus people gathering, so we are hopeful that an October date will allow neighborhoods to participate as usual, where everyone is welcome and we are also in compliance with the Governor’s phased re-entry plan.”

Although the event is still several months away, you can register your neighborhood now by emailing Jennifer Hales or calling at 253.797.3141. Then watch future issues of Headlines for more details on National Night Out events and schedules as plans are solidified.