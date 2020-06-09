Letter: Black Lives Matter

Submitted by Carol Colleran.

This was sent to the Lakewood City Council: Lakewood is 50% white and the rest, obviously, non-white. Equal representation from all sectors and in all departments where we employ people must be a priority.

Since that takes time, broad and visible support for black people needs to be expressed. I’m suggesting painting in bright yellow letters “BLACK LIVES MATTER” on a major street in Lakewood, like on Bridgeport between 100th & 112th or on Gravelly Lake between Main Street & 100th St. Leadership in recognizing systemic racism is now. Please act now.