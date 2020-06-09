Katie Condit named WorkForce Central CEO

Tacoma, WA – The WorkForce Central Executive Board has chosen Katie Condit as the new Chief Executive Officer for WorkForce Central. Beginning her role on July 6, Condit will succeed the previous longtime CEO Linda Nguyen and Interim CEO Helen McGovern-Pilant.

“We are excited to announce the selection of our new CEO, Katie Condit,” said April Gibson, Chair of the Pierce County Workforce Development Council. “She comes to us with a decade of experience in non-profit work. Workforce development success is in large part due to the collective work done by multiple agency partners, and we believe her experience and ability to unite those cross-sector partners towards common goals will take our workforce development in Pierce County to the next level.”

Most recently, Condit served as Executive Director for Better Together Central Oregon and has served as a member of several Boards including Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, Central Oregon Latino Partnership Program, and Central Oregon STEM Hub.

While much of her work has been focused out of state, Condit has a passion for and deep connection to Pierce County. As a graduate of University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, she is looking forward to investing her experience and leadership into the community to lead Pierce County toward a common vision.

“WorkForce Central has elevated a compelling vision for workforce development systems in Pierce County, and I am honored to have been selected as the new CEO,” said Condit. “The rich diversity of industry, civic partnerships, cultures, and lived experiences in Pierce County are strong assets to build on. I look forward to contributing my experience and working alongside an incredible team of staff and community partners towards greater economic vitality for all across the region.”