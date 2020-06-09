I-705 onramp closed at Stadium Way for track installation

Crews will install track on the west side of Stadium Way near I-705, closing the I-705 onramp at Stadium Way, starting on June 8. Southbound Stadium Way will close to thru-traffic from S. 4th St. to I-705. A southbound lane will be open to access parking garages on Stadium Way. To access I-705, please follow S. 9th Street. To access Commerce Street from I-705, take the A Street/Tacoma City Center exit, or travel north on Stadium Way to 4th St. and then down Tacoma Ave./Broadway/St. Helens.

In other areas, crews are installing track on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 11th St. to S. 9th St., and continue to install a sewer line on MLK Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 8th St. On N. 1st St., crews will continue track installation, driveway and sidewalk work. On Division Ave., crews are installing track and foundations for Link power poles from Yakima Ave. to I St. In addition, the contractor is working on a water line on Pacific Avenue north of S. 7th St.

COVID-19. The health and safety of all workers on Sound Transit’s construction sites are of utmost importance to us. Our contractors have primary responsibility for their wellbeing while working on our projects. Sound Transit is actively working with the contractors and construction management teams on all our projects to assure that public health guidelines are being followed.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on Stadium Way, I-705 onramp, Commerce Street, Pacific Avenue, N. 1st Street, Yakima Avenue, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 7th Street, S. 10th Street, S. 11th Street, and S. 17th Street.

When

Week of June 8

Where

I-705 onramp at Stadium Way – onramp closure. To access I-705, follow S. 9th Street.

Stadium Way from Broadway to I-705 — southbound lane closure; use detours. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Tacoma Avenue with turns at S. 4th St. and Division Ave. A southbound lane is open from S. 4th St. to just north of I-705 to provide access to parking garages on Stadium Way.

Commerce Street from 7th St. to I-705 – street closure. To access Commerce St. from I-705, take the City Center exit or follow the detour on Stadium Way north to Tacoma Avenue.

N. 1st Street from Tacoma Avenue to Yakima Avenue – street closure.

Yakima Avenue at Division Avenue – intersection closed.

Division Avenue from Yakima Avenue to I Street – lane restriction.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 8th Street – southbound lane closure.

S. 7th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to S. 11th St. – southbound lane closure.

S. 10th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Buses will follow detour routes. Visit piercetransit.org for information.

Construction noise related to replacing the underground utilities and installing track.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours unless otherwise noted. Daytime hours during the week are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The contractor usually works less hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.