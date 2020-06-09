County continues to allocate CARES Act funding

Another round of federal CARES Act funding has been allocated by Pierce County. As a result, nearly one-third of the $158 million total CARES funding has been allocated to date.

This week’s funding decisions include $5 million to expand public health testing and contact notification as the County moves to Phase 2 of the governor’s Safe Start order.

“As we begin to re-open businesses across the County, we want to make sure we have the public health resources needed to keep our community safe,” said County Executive Bruce Dammeier. “Stepping up testing and contact notification is even more critical as residents return to restaurants, salons and houses of worship.”

Also included in this week’s allocations is $5 million in grants to help businesses adapt to requirements and protocols required for compliance with Phase 2 operations. This allocation supports Council Ordinance No. 2020-63, which is scheduled for action on June 9.

“Moving to Phase 2 brings both hope and challenges to our businesses,” said Councilmember Dave Morell. “The County Council values and is committed to helping our businesses. This grant program will help with reimbursement money to offset the costs related to compliance needed to reopen their business.”

In total, funds were specifically allocated to facilitate:

Public Health Emergency Response

Public Health Investigations Staffing and Training: $2,567,400

Countywide Mobile Testing Trailers: $2,419,170

Economic Stabilization and Recovery

COVID-19 PPE: $1,200,000

COVID-19 Adaptation Grants: $5,000,000 (pending Council vote on June 9)

Community Response and Resilience

Child Care Supports for Families Returning to Work: $2,000,000

Essential Government Services

Passport Services Area and Scheduling Software Module: $50,840

Staff Support for Scheduling Court Hearings: $39,140

Opening Government Buildings to the Public: $3,270,300

Disinfecting Pressure Washers for Outdoor Structures at Recreational Sites: $108,792

Reader Boards to Guide Public at Transfer Stations: $14,000

Portable Restroom Facilities for Field Staff: $10,500

Electronic File and Discovery Processing: $344,000

A complete listing of CARES Act funds allocations by category may be viewed here.