12 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported on June 9

Today we confirmed 12 new cases in Pierce County. Our total is 2,071 cases.

We are reporting 2 new deaths—a Parkland man in his 80s with underlying health conditions and a Puyallup man in his 60s with underlying health conditions. Our total is 82 deaths.

Department of Health reports 31,283 Pierce County tests with 6.5% positive. Care facility negative tests are unavailable. About 80,000 tests aren’t yet assigned to a county. Our positive test rate is likely lower.

Read more about today’s cases and the rest of our data tpchd.org/covid19cases