Missing: Let’s Find Manuel Ramirez

Manuel Ramirez has been missing since Wednesday, May 27 around 1:00pm. He was across the street from his house at the Providence Reformed Baptist Church in University Place, Washington. He is a 14 year old Hispanic male. 5’10”.

He has lighter pigment around his eyes and was last seen wearing black jeans, a black shirt and a black denim vest. He also had a skateboard with him. He is not at risk of running away and his family believes he is in danger.

Please contact his father Manny Ramirez with any information: 702-504-3104 Police Contact: Detective Sousley 253-798-4058 ext. 341 Case # 2014802033.

A Facebook group has been created.