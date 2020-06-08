Military Bases Should Not Be Named After Confederate Generals

Submitted by Don Anderson.

It’s high time to erase traitors’ names from our military bases. I am a great supporter of our military, a veteran, a fan of history, and generally despise virtue signaling, but honoring the dishonorable because local communities demanded putting Confederate generals names on Army posts to annoy northerners needs to be corrected. Bases should be named for true American heroes. Examples of needed change:

Ft. Polk, LA. Leonides Polk, was a political appointee general He owned up to 400 slaves and resigned as an Episcopal bishop to become a a failure as a general (maybe we should thank him).

Ft. Rucker, AL. Edmund Rucker was a protege of Nathan Bedford Forest both during and after the war. Forest was the first Grand Wizard of the KKK and was responsible for the massacre of African American prisoners of war.

Ft. Benning, GA. Benning was outspoken in his view that he would rather be stricken with illness than see African Americans liberated from slavery and given equality.

Ft. Hood, TX. John Bell Hood was a career soldier. At least he was a decent general, but name our largest base after a traitor?

Ft. Bragg, NC. Braxton Bragg not only turned his back on his country, he was perhaps the worst general in the Civil War (again, maybe we should thank him).

Ft. Gordon, GA. John Brown Gordon advocated restrictions on the freedoms of emancipated slaves and the use of violence against them. He was the head of the United Confederate Veterans and thought to be the head of the KKK in Georgia.

There are more.

Join me in contacting Congress to require this change. I’ve heard all the rationalizations and none of them pass the threshold test of “Is is right?” No, it isn’t.