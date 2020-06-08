Marilyn Strickland Statement on the Justice in Policing Act

Submitted by Strickland for Washington.

Marilyn Strickland, former Mayor of Tacoma and current candidate for Congress in Washington’s 10th district, today expressed her support for the Justice in Policing Act which was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Democratic Congressional leadership in partnership with the Congressional Black Caucus. The new legislation mandates racial bias training for police officers, reforms the qualified immunity doctrine, and bans use of the chokehold, among other necessary steps towards reforming our nation’s police systems.

“Today’s legislation is the result of decades of work by the Congressional Black Caucus and the House and Senate Judiciary Committees to provide our nation’s policing units with both the support and accountability they need to serve, protect and respect all of America’s communities, regardless of race or ethnicity.

“Just over a week ago, I stood with pastors, local leaders and hundreds of South Sound residents to honor George Floyd’s life and ask ourselves if justice and accountability would finally prevail.

“The tragic deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Manny Ellis have reinforced that today’s legislation is long past due. While no bill will solve the problem on its own, the Justice in Policing Act is an important step toward national reform of our police justice system. We also know the justice system is more than policing and includes prosecutors and judges.

“But we can’t stop there. Congress must also focus attention on the other institutions of systemic inequity including healthcare, housing, banking and education to end discriminatory practices and increase transparency to better serve all of us.

“As an African-American and Korean-American woman running for Congress, I am committed to giving voice to all members of our community. If elected, I will work with my colleagues from communities across the country to ensure that our nation’s institutions are working for – not against – the diversity that makes our nation strong.”