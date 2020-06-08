Library Board discusses progress and next steps of service during the pandemic

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss how the Library System has been serving communities while the library buildings are closed to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic 2019 (COVID-19) and steps to reinvent services. Join the meeting via conference call, 1-510-338-9438, access code: 623 788 004 #, attendee ID: #, on Wednesday, June 10, at 3:30 p.m.

At the June meeting, the Board of Trustees will conduct the following business.

Progress to serve communities during the pandemic: People of all ages have turned to the Library System for many online services while the buildings are closed. In May, the Library welcomed nearly 2,000 more cardholders – that is 54% more customers for online services, compared with April 2019. With library cards people have immediate access to all online library services from e-books, audiobooks, and magazines to e-sources such as Consumer Reports, Chilton Library for car repairs, and TumbleMath Library featuring animated stories to teach math concepts, and tools for students while studying at home with real-time, online tutors.

In May, the Library System expanded its online e-reading rooms with focused specially selected e-books and audiobooks. In addition to an e-reading room for children, the Library System now offers e-reading rooms for teenagers and specific genres including mysteries and thrillers, do-it-yourself (DIY) and romance. The e-reading rooms are digitized concepts of physical reading rooms.

Library staff also helped people through phone conversations, email, and Facebook find great books through the Library’s My Next Read service, which matches people’s interests and preferences to books, authors and reading series.

Reimagining more library services: Staff is reimagining services as it prepares to offer curbside service under Phase 2 of the Safe Start Washington Phased Reopening plan. The Library is preparing the service so it is safe for the public and staff as well as an excellent experience for the community. Staff is taking training to work safely and learning safe procedures to handle books and materials as people return the items to the libraries and the Library quarantines the materials. Library staff is excited and eager to begin offering more services from library buildings, as well as continuing to offer online services.

As the Library reinvents services, staff is studying demographic information as well as surveying the public to learn and understand how to serve communities best in the coming months. Of particular interest is ensuring it provides learning and engaging experiences to serve the most vulnerable people in the county, including those without internet access.

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/files/library/board-packet-06102020.pdf.