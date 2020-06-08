Join a virtual Steilacoom Speaker presentation: Civil Conversation in an Angry Age

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Take a deep look at moments in conversation when civility breaks down in a virtual Steilacoom Speaker presentation from the Pierce County Library System. Philosopher David E. Smith presents Civil Conversation in an Angry Age, Friday, June 12 at 3 p.m. on Zoom.

Register online (calendar.piercecountylibrary.org/event/4347758) by 10 a.m. June 12 and the Library System will send Zoom meeting information shortly after to people registered.

Smith explores how to have meaningful, respectful conversations on notoriously difficult topics such as politics, religion and morality, and provides participants with the tools needed for more thoughtful, fruitful discussions.

The free Exploration: Steilacoom Library Speaker Series by the Pierce County Library System and Humanities Washington is in a partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum and Steilacoom Friends of the Library.