Jesuit Ministries in Washington Host a Vigil Calling for the Support of Undocumented Workers

Submitted by Jesuits Ministries in Washington State.

On June 9 and 10, Jesuit Ministries in Seattle, Spokane and Tacoma will be hosting a virtual Vigil (a devotional watching or keeping awake) calling for the support of undocumented workers in Washington State. This effort was conceived by the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network (WAISN). Our vigil in in support of their effort.

The Vigil will include statements of faith leaders, state representatives, undocumented workers and service providers, prayers and music. Previously these Jesuit ministries authored a letter and action alert calling for a State fund to support these workers.

Our ask to the Governor and Legislative Leaders is a simple one, “…join us now in helping one of the most endangered groups in our society: undocumented immigrants. These brothers and sisters of ours, more than 250,000 of whom live and work in Washington State, are some of the most easily and brutally exploited, and also some of the hardest working of our neighbors.”

Jesuit parishes in Seattle, Spokane, and Tacoma, numbering almost 2,500 households, will be represented by the vigil presenters and those participating online. There will also be a limited number of participants standing in live vigil at St. Joseph Parish in Seattle. The vigil will be widely publicized in all three communities and across the state. We expect there will be at least 200 participants online.

WHO: Jesuit ministries in Seattle, Spokane and Tacoma live-streaming on Zoom and providing live witness at St. Joseph in Seattle – 932 18th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112.

WHAT: A Vigil in support of Undocumented Workers in Washington State.

WHEN:

Tuesday, June 9th from 6:30 – 8:30 pm – Live Streamed primarily in Spanish.

Wednesday June 10th from 6:30 – 8:30 pm – Live Streamed primarily in English.

A Go Fund Me Site – charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/covid-19-relief-aid-for-undocumented-folks connected to the WAISN efforts has raised almost $3.5 million.

A detailed program and links for the broadcast will be provided on request.