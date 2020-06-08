Fireworks Regulations in U.P.

It is legal to discharge fireworks in University Place only on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 midnight.

May be discharged ONLY on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 midnight

Must be purchased, possessed and discharged by persons 16 years of age; children under 16 must be under direct adult supervision

Must be hand-held and ground-based sparking devices which are non-aerial and non-explosive

Fountain – A ground device that emits showers of sparks several feet in the air

Cone – A type of fountain in the shape of a cone

Novelty – Fireworks such as snaps, snakes, poppers; they can shoot white smoke or even multi-color parachutes

Smoke – Any item that produces a smoke effect, including smoke balls and aerial items that produce smoke instead of light or noise; smoke items are generally used during the daytime

Sparklers/Morning Glory – A handheld stick with a coating of pyrotechnic composition that creates sparks when lit; Morning Glory sparklers are a larger thin cardboard tube filled with powder

You are responsible to know the difference between legal and illegal fireworks. Most violations of the University Place fireworks law are infractions and could lead to a $250 fine, plus fees, costs and assessments.