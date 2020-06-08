Fireworks public hearing postponed

At its June 1 regular meeting the Lakewood City Council extended the public hearing on fireworks to July 20, 2020.

The council wants to provide the opportunity for more public comment and hopes that by that date in-person meetings will once again be allowed so that residents can come into Council Chambers and provide comment. Comments received to-date have already been shared with council members and are part of the public record.

Under state law a year must pass before changes to fireworks regulations can take effect. That means, should the council choose to approve the recommended change following the July 20 public hearing, the changes would not go into effect until 2022.

Currently residents are allowed to discharge legal fireworks in Lakewood from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3, 4 and 5 and on Dec. 31.

View the images to see what is legal and what is illegal.