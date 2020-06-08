A Message from Pierce County Library System Executive Director Georgia Lomax

Submitted by Georgia Lomax, Executive Director

The deaths of Manuel Ellis and George Floyd are yet another chapter in our country’s history of racial injustice and violence that has devastated the lives and dreams of Black children, teens, and adults.

We must dismantle the systems of discrimination and prejudice that have oppressed generations of Black families.

To our Black staff, customers, and neighbors – your lives matter. It is long past time to end systemic racism and start a different story.

Pierce County Library System is committed to that effort.