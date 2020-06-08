9 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported June 8

Today we confirmed 9 new cases in Pierce County. Our total is 2,059 cases.

We are reporting no new deaths. Our total is 80 deaths.

Department of Health reports 30,991 Pierce County tests with 6.6% positive. Care facility negative tests are unavailable. About 79,000 tests aren’t yet assigned to a county. Our positive test rate is likely lower.

People in congregate care facilities are recovering from COVID-19. While we have positive cases in some care centers and can get new outbreaks, we want to update you on the good news. We will continue to support care providers through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Read more in our Your Reliable Source blog.