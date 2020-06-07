University Place CARES Act Funding

During its regular meeting on Monday, June 1, the University Place City Council discussed options for how to best distribute $992,700 that the City will receive from the State of Washington as part of the federal CARES Act relief fund. Per state and federal requirements, the City can seek reimbursement from the allocation for expenses directly related to the COVID-19 health emergency, and only for expenses incurred between March 1 and Oct. 31, 2020. Generally speaking, the funds can be used to reimburse the City for:

City expenses to facilitate remote work for City employees and remote public access to City services; City expenses to disinfect public facilities, add mitigation measures to public facilities and provide protective equipment to City employees; Expenses as part of a City program to provide financial assistance to residents impacted by the COVID-19 health emergency; and Expenses as part of a City program to provide financial assistance to local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 health emergency.

At the meeting, Council provided staff with direction on what elements staff should include in a program that will be voted on by Council in July. Council emphasized the need to support affected businesses, while also directing funds to assist renters who face eviction due to job losses as a result of the health emergency. Council directed staff to work with Council and members of the City’s Economic Development Advisory Commission in establishing criteria for the programs. City Manager Steve Sugg and staff will present a resolution to the City Council on July 6 to formally adopt the funding program. After Council approval, staff will seek applications for funding, with a goal to distribute the funds by July 29.

Residents may view the entire City Council meeting here. Discussion about the CARES Act Funding begins at 1:04.